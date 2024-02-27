Pressure washer K 2 Compact Home

The "K2 Compact Home" pressure washer for smaller applications & light dirt can be easily stored and transported and includes a Home Kit with T 1 Surface Cleaner and "Patio & Deck".

In addition to its compact size for ease of handling, the high performance capabilities of the "K2 Compact Home" make it a particularly attractive purchase. The favourable dimensions of the pressure washer allow for maximum portability while ensuring it takes up a minimal amount of space when stored. The Home Kit includes the T 1 Surface Cleaner for efficient and splash-free cleaning of larger surfaces around the home, as well as the "Patio & Deck" detergent (500 ml). Other features include a spray gun, 4-m high-pressure hose, single spray lance, dirt blaster with rotating point jet for removing stubborn dirt, as well as a water filter which reliably protects the pump against the ingress of small dirt particles.

Features and benefits
Hose storage on the front cover
Hose storage on the front cover
The hose can be conveniently hung up on the front cover.
Sits comfortably in the hand
Sits comfortably in the hand
The device is easy to transport. When the carrying handle is not needed, it disappears into the housing.
Easy Connect
Easy Connect
The high-pressure hose is quick and easy to click in and out of the device and trigger gun.
Integrated accessory storage on the device
  • Spray lances are always within easy reach and everything can be compactly stored on the device once cleaning is complete.
Specifications

Technical data

Power supply (V/Hz) 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Pressure (bar/MPa) max. 110 / max. 11
Flow rate (l/h) max. 360
Area performance (m²/h) 20
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Connected load (kW) 1.4
Power cable (m) 5
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 3.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 6.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 180 x 219 x 389

Scope of supply

  • Home Kit: T 1 surface cleaner, Patio & Deck detergent, 0.5 l
  • High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
  • One-jet spray lance
  • Dirt blaster
  • High-pressure hose: 4 m
  • Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector

Equipment

  • Device-side Quick Connect
  • Detergent application via: Suction
  • Telescopic handle
  • Integrated water filter
Application areas
  • Bicycles
  • Garden tools and equipment
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Areas around the home and garden
