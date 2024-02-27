The K 2 Home is equipped with a spray gun, two smooth-running wheels, a 4-m long high-pressure hose, a single spray lance, a dirt blaster with rotating point jet for tackling extremely stubborn dirt and a water filter to protect the pump. The extra Home Kit guarantees splash-free cleaning of larger areas around the home and includes the T 1 surface cleaner and the Patio & Deck detergent (500 ml). The pressure washer delivers impressive results on light dirt and when used occasionally around the home, for example on bicycles, garden tools and garden furniture.