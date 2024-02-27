Pressure washer K 2 KHP
The "KHP 2" on wheels from Kärcher – a pressure washer perfectly designed for occasional use and minor contamination, for example on bicycles, garden tools or garden furniture.
Included in the equipment of the "KHP 2" are two smooth-running tyres, a spray gun, a 4 metre long high-pressure hose, a single spray lance, a dirt blaster with rotating point jet for tackling the most stubborn dirt, as well as a water filter to protect the pump from invasive dirt particles. The pressure washer was built for occasional use and minor contamination around the home. For example, dirt on bicycles, garden tools or garden furniture.
Features and benefits
Hooked on tidinessGenerous hook for tidy storage of the hose and cable directly on the device.
Full cleaning powerAll Kärcher pressure washer equipment includes an integrated suction mechanism for the detergent.
Three-piston axial pumpCompletely maintenance-free.
Convenient mobil use
- The solid handle and large wheels ensure that it is easy to manoeuvre.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|max. 110 / max. 11
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 360
|Area performance (m²/h)
|20
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|1.4
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|252 x 328 x 660
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
- One-jet spray lance
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 4 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Detergent application via: Suction
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
