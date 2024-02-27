Pressure washer K 2 KHP

The "KHP 2" on wheels from Kärcher – a pressure washer perfectly designed for occasional use and minor contamination, for example on bicycles, garden tools or garden furniture.

Included in the equipment of the "KHP 2" are two smooth-running tyres, a spray gun, a 4 metre long high-pressure hose, a single spray lance, a dirt blaster with rotating point jet for tackling the most stubborn dirt, as well as a water filter to protect the pump from invasive dirt particles. The pressure washer was built for occasional use and minor contamination around the home. For example, dirt on bicycles, garden tools or garden furniture.

Features and benefits
Pressure washer K 2 KHP: Hooked on tidiness
Generous hook for tidy storage of the hose and cable directly on the device.
Pressure washer K 2 KHP: Full cleaning power
All Kärcher pressure washer equipment includes an integrated suction mechanism for the detergent.
Pressure washer K 2 KHP: Three-piston axial pump
Completely maintenance-free.
Convenient mobil use
  • The solid handle and large wheels ensure that it is easy to manoeuvre.
Specifications

Technical data

Power supply (V/Hz) 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Pressure (bar/MPa) max. 110 / max. 11
Flow rate (l/h) max. 360
Area performance (m²/h) 20
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Connected load (kW) 1.4
Power cable (m) 5
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 4.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 6.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 252 x 328 x 660

Scope of supply

  • High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
  • One-jet spray lance
  • Dirt blaster
  • High-pressure hose: 4 m
  • Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector

Equipment

  • Detergent application via: Suction
  • Integrated water filter
Pressure washer K 2 KHP
Application areas
  • Bicycles
  • Garden tools and equipment
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
Accessories
Cleaning agents
