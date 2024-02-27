Pressure washer K 2 Universal Edition Home
The K 2 Universal Edition Home pressure washer is designed for occasional use and reliably removes light dirt around the home.
Whether it's steps covered in moss, weather-worn walls or dirty garden tools, the K 2 Universal Edition Home pressure washer with its dirt blaster will have them spick and span in a flash. The compact device is ideal for all occasional cleaning tasks around the home and yard. Cleaning has never been easier. Even when cleaning larger areas: The T-Racer surface cleaner for splash-free cleaning used in combination with the Patio & Deck cleaning agent (0.5 litre) will leave these gleaming – and these are included as well. Thanks to its low weight and the built-in, handy carrying handle, you can easily transport the K 2 Universal Edition Home to where you need it. The Quick Connect system offers additional convenience as its quick coupling allows the three metre long high-pressure hose to be connected to and disconnected from the device and trigger gun easily. Thanks to its clever brackets, you can attach the accessories to the K 2 Universal Edition Home and store them easily this way. Even the power cable can be stowed away neatly in the integrated cable slot.
Features and benefits
Integrated cable slotPower cable can be stowed away neatly and in a space-saving manner.
Convenient accessory storageThe high-pressure hose, spray lance and trigger gun can be easily stowed away by attaching them to the device.
Detergent useSuction hose for use of detergents. Kärcher detergents increase efficiency and help protect and care for the surface being cleaned.
Quick Connect system
- The high-pressure hose can be connected/disconnected to/from the device and trigger gun simply and quickly.
Lightweight with compact dimensions
- Device can be easily carried and transported.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|110 / 11
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 360
|Area performance (m²/h)
|20
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|1.4
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|182 x 280 x 390
Scope of supply
- Home Kit: T 1 surface cleaner, Patio & Deck detergent, 0.5 l
- High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 3 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Integrated water filter
Videos
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.