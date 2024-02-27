Pressure washer K 2 Universal Edition Home

The K 2 Universal Edition Home pressure washer is designed for occasional use and reliably removes light dirt around the home.

Whether it's steps covered in moss, weather-worn walls or dirty garden tools, the K 2 Universal Edition Home pressure washer with its dirt blaster will have them spick and span in a flash. The compact device is ideal for all occasional cleaning tasks around the home and yard. Cleaning has never been easier. Even when cleaning larger areas: The T-Racer surface cleaner for splash-free cleaning used in combination with the Patio & Deck cleaning agent (0.5 litre) will leave these gleaming – and these are included as well. Thanks to its low weight and the built-in, handy carrying handle, you can easily transport the K 2 Universal Edition Home to where you need it. The Quick Connect system offers additional convenience as its quick coupling allows the three metre long high-pressure hose to be connected to and disconnected from the device and trigger gun easily. Thanks to its clever brackets, you can attach the accessories to the K 2 Universal Edition Home and store them easily this way. Even the power cable can be stowed away neatly in the integrated cable slot.

Features and benefits
Pressure washer K 2 Universal Edition Home: Integrated cable slot
Integrated cable slot
Power cable can be stowed away neatly and in a space-saving manner.
Pressure washer K 2 Universal Edition Home: Convenient accessory storage
Convenient accessory storage
The high-pressure hose, spray lance and trigger gun can be easily stowed away by attaching them to the device.
Pressure washer K 2 Universal Edition Home: Detergent use
Detergent use
Suction hose for use of detergents. Kärcher detergents increase efficiency and help protect and care for the surface being cleaned.
Quick Connect system
  • The high-pressure hose can be connected/disconnected to/from the device and trigger gun simply and quickly.
Lightweight with compact dimensions
  • Device can be easily carried and transported.
Specifications

Technical data

Power supply (V/Hz) 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Pressure (bar/MPa) 110 / 11
Flow rate (l/h) max. 360
Area performance (m²/h) 20
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Connected load (kW) 1.4
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 3.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 182 x 280 x 390

Scope of supply

  • Home Kit: T 1 surface cleaner, Patio & Deck detergent, 0.5 l
  • High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
  • Dirt blaster
  • High-pressure hose: 3 m
  • Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector

Equipment

  • Integrated water filter
  • Bicycles
  • Garden tools and equipment
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
Accessories
Cleaning agents
