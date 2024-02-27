Pressure washer K 3 Car & Home
'K3 Car & Home' pressure washer with special Car Kit and Home Kit. Designed for occasional use and for light soiling on cars, bicycles, garden fences, motorcycles, etc.
Remove light soiling extremely easily - with the Kärcher 'K3 Car & Home' with Car Kit and Home Kit. The special Car Kit for vehicle cleaning contains a washing brush, a foam nozzle and 0.5 l car shampoo. The Home Kit with Patio & Deck cleaning agent (0.5 l) and T-Racer T 1 enables splash-free cleaning of large surfaces. The pressure washer is fitted with a Quick Connect gun and 6 m high-pressure hose and is ideal for occasional jobs around the home. Whether for use on bicycles, garden fences or motorcycles, it leaves surfaces shining. Thanks to the Vario Power spray pipe (VPS), the water pressure can be adjusted by simply twisting, and adapted to the surface you are cleaning. The dirt grinder with rotating point jet dissolves even the most stubborn dirt. The pump of the 'K3 Car & Home' is protected by a water filter to ensure a long service life.
Features and benefits
Quick Connect
- The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the device and trigger gun. This saves time and effort.
Clean tank solution
- The practical detergent tank simplifies the application of detergents.
Hooked on tidiness
- Generous cable hook for the tidy storage of the cable directly on the device.
Three-piston axial pump
- Completely maintenance-free.
Safety valve and motor-stop function
- For preventing pressure overload
- Motor shuts off when trigger gun is closed.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 120 / 2 - max. 12
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 380
|Area performance (m²/h)
|25
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|1.6
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|275 x 279 x 803
Scope of supply
- Home Kit: T 1 surface cleaner, Patio & Deck detergent, 0.5 l
- Car Cleaning Kit: Wash brush, foam nozzle, Car Shampoo, 0.5 l
- High-pressure gun: Standard Quick Connect
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 6 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Tank
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Small cars
- Outside steps
