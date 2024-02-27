Pressure washer K 3 Home & Pipe
K 3 Home & Pipe high-pressure cleaner with Home Kit incl. T 150 surface cleaner, Patio & Deck detergent and pipe cleaning hose. For lightly soiled bicycles, garden fences and pipes.
Ideal for occasional use and removal of normal dirt around the home, for example on bicycles, garden fences or motorcycles: the K 3 Home & Pipe high-pressure cleaner with Home Kit. The kit contains the T 150 surface cleaner for splash-free cleaning of larger surfaces, the Patio & Deck detergent and a pipe cleaning hose for cleaning drains and pipe blockages. The high-pressure cleaner is equipped with a spray gun with Quick Connect quick coupling, a 6 m long high-pressure hose and a water filter to protect the pump against the ingress of damaging small dirt particles. The water pressure can be adjusted to the surface to be cleaned by simply twisting the Vario Power spray lance (VPS), while a dirt blaster with rotating point jet removes stubborn dirt.
Features and benefits
Quick Connect
- The high-pressure hose is quick and easy to click in and out of the device and trigger gun.
Clean tank solution
- The practical detergent tank simplifies the application of detergents.
Hooked on tidiness
- Generous cable hook for the tidy storage of the cable directly on the device.
Three-piston axial pump
- Completely maintenance-free.
Safety valve and motor-stop function
- Prevents pressure overload.
- Motor shuts off when trigger gun is closed.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 120 / 2 - max. 12
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 380
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|1.6
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|275 x 280 x 803
Scope of supply
- Home Kit: T 1 surface cleaner, Patio & Deck detergent, 0.5 l
- Pipe cleaning hose: 7.5 m
- High-pressure gun: Standard Quick Connect
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 6 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Tank
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Outside steps
