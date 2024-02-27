Ideal for occasional use and removal of normal dirt around the home, for example on bicycles, garden fences or motorcycles: the K 3 Home & Pipe high-pressure cleaner with Home Kit. The kit contains the T 150 surface cleaner for splash-free cleaning of larger surfaces, the Patio & Deck detergent and a pipe cleaning hose for cleaning drains and pipe blockages. The high-pressure cleaner is equipped with a spray gun with Quick Connect quick coupling, a 6 m long high-pressure hose and a water filter to protect the pump against the ingress of damaging small dirt particles. The water pressure can be adjusted to the surface to be cleaned by simply twisting the Vario Power spray lance (VPS), while a dirt blaster with rotating point jet removes stubborn dirt.