Pressure washer K 3 Home T 150
Say goodbye to light soiling on bikes, garden fences and motorcycles thanks to the 'K3 Home' pressure washer. With Home Kit: Surface cleaner T 1 + Patio & Deck (500 ml).
The 'K3 Home' with Home Kit is the perfect pressure washer for occasional use on light dirt around the home. This includes items such as bicycles, garden fences or motorcycles. The equipment package includes a gun with practical Quick Connect connection, a 6 m long high-pressure hose and a water filter to protect the pump against the ingress of dirt particles. In addition it has a Vario Power spray pipe (VPS), whose pressure can be adjusted to suit your cleaning needs by simply twisting it, and a dirt grinder with rotating point jet for the most stubborn dirt. The Home Kit includes the surface cleaner T 1 for splash-free cleaning of larger areas and the 500 ml "Patio & Deck" detergent.
Features and benefits
Quick Connect
- The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the device and trigger gun. This saves time and effort.
Clean tank solution
- The practical detergent tank simplifies the application of detergents.
Hooked on tidiness
- Generous cable hook for the tidy storage of the cable directly on the device.
Three-piston axial pump
- Completely maintenance-free.
Safety valve and motor-stop function
- For preventing pressure overload
- Motor shuts off when trigger gun is closed.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 120 / 2 - max. 12
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 380
|Area performance (m²/h)
|25
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|1.6
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|275 x 279 x 802
Scope of supply
- Home Kit: T 1 surface cleaner, Patio & Deck detergent, 0.5 l
- High-pressure gun: Standard Quick Connect
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 6 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Tank
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Outside steps
