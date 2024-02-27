The 'K3 Home' with Home Kit is the perfect pressure washer for occasional use on light dirt around the home. This includes items such as bicycles, garden fences or motorcycles. The equipment package includes a gun with practical Quick Connect connection, a 6 m long high-pressure hose and a water filter to protect the pump against the ingress of dirt particles. In addition it has a Vario Power spray pipe (VPS), whose pressure can be adjusted to suit your cleaning needs by simply twisting it, and a dirt grinder with rotating point jet for the most stubborn dirt. The Home Kit includes the surface cleaner T 1 for splash-free cleaning of larger areas and the 500 ml "Patio & Deck" detergent.