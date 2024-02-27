The K 3 Premium with water-cooled motor features a telescopic handle, Quick Connect spray gun, 6 m long high-pressure hose and a water filter to protect the pump against the ingress of dirt particles. The pressure in the Vario Power spray lance (VPS) can be adjusted simply by twisting it, and the extra powerful dirt blaster, with its rotating point jet, removes even the most stubborn dirt. In short: the K 3 Premium is the ideal device for removing light dirt, for example on cars, garden fences and bicycles.