The K4 Basic with water-cooled motor features a telescopic handle, a Quick Connect gun, a 6 m-long high-pressure hose and a water filter to protect the pump. The pressure in the Vario Power spray pipe (VPS) can be adjusted simply by twisting it, and the extra powerful dirt grinder, with its rotating point jet, removes even the most stubborn dirt. In short: The K4 Basic is the ideal equipment for moderately dirty cars, garden fences, bicycles etc.