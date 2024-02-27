Pressure washer K 5 Basic

The K5 Basic pressure washer with water-cooled motor is suitable for occasional use and medium dirt on large cars, stone walls or bicycles.

The K5 Basic for moderate dirt leaves large cars, bicycles and even stone walls spotlessly clean. The pressure washer is equipped with a powerful water-cooled motor and has a trigger gun with Quick Connect quick-coupling system and an 8-metre high-pressure hose. There is also a Vario Power spray lance (VPS) that makes setting the required pressure simple and provides gentle treatment for delicate surfaces, as well as a dirt blaster with powerful rotating point jet to deal with the most stubborn dirt. The integrated water filter serves to protect the pump.

Features and benefits
Pressure washer K 5 Basic: Outstanding performance
Outstanding performance
The state-of-the-art water-cooled motor impresses with its long service life and high level of performance.
Pressure washer K 5 Basic: Handle
Handle
For a convenient pulling height.
Pressure washer K 5 Basic: Large wheels
Large wheels
For safe and convenient transport, even on rough terrain, such as garden paths.
Specifications

Technical data

Power supply (V/Hz) 230 / 50
Pressure (bar/MPa) 20 - max. 145 / 2 - max. 14.5
Flow rate (l/h) max. 500
Area performance (m²/h) 40
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Connected load (kW) 2.1
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 11.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 15
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 341 x 325 x 867

Scope of supply

  • High-pressure gun: Standard Quick Connect
  • Vario Power Jet
  • Dirt blaster
  • High-pressure hose: 8 m
  • Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector

Equipment

  • Device-side Quick Connect
  • Detergent application via: Suction hose
  • Telescopic handle
  • Water-cooled motor
  • Integrated water filter
  • Water suction
Application areas
  • Bicycles
  • Garden tools and equipment
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Areas around the home and garden
  • Motorbikes and scooters
  • Small cars
  • Outside steps
  • Medium-sized and estate cars
  • Garden and stone walls
