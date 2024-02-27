The K 5 Compact combines maximum convenience with full power. Thanks to its innovative hose storage concept, the high-pressure hose can be simply wound around the front cover after use and secured with a rubber band ready for transport. Thanks to its compact dimensions, the whole device is easy to transport and can be stored anywhere – on a shelf or in a car boot. Two carrying handles, a height-adjustable telescopic handle and the option of using the device either horizontally or vertically provide even more convenience while working. It is also equipped with a Quick Connect trigger gun, an 8 m high-pressure hose, a Vario Power spray lance (VPS), a dirt blaster and a water filter. The K 5 Compact pressure washer, with its water-cooled motor and an area performance of 40 m²/h, is ideally suited to regular use when tackling moderate dirt.