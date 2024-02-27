Pressure washer K 5 Compact
Features innovative hose storage: the K 5 Compact pressure washer is easy to transport and store and ideal for occasional use when tackling moderate dirt. 40 m²/h area performance.
The K 5 Compact combines maximum convenience with full power. Thanks to its innovative hose storage concept, the high-pressure hose can be simply wound around the front cover after use and secured with a rubber band ready for transport. Thanks to its compact dimensions, the whole device is easy to transport and can be stored anywhere – on a shelf or in a car boot. Two carrying handles, a height-adjustable telescopic handle and the option of using the device either horizontally or vertically provide even more convenience while working. It is also equipped with a Quick Connect trigger gun, an 8 m high-pressure hose, a Vario Power spray lance (VPS), a dirt blaster and a water filter. The K 5 Compact pressure washer, with its water-cooled motor and an area performance of 40 m²/h, is ideally suited to regular use when tackling moderate dirt.
Features and benefits
Hose storage conceptThe hose can be wound up, fixed in place with an elastic strap and quickly removed again ready for the next job.
Telescopic handleThe aluminium telescopic handle can be extended for transport and retracted again for storage.
Integrated accessory storage on the deviceConvenient and space-saving storage.
Detergent inlet
- Equipment includes an integrated suction mechanism for detergents.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|230 / 50
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 145 / 2 - max. 14.5
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 500
|Area performance (m²/h)
|40
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|2.1
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|12
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|15.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|354 x 308 x 520
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 180 Q
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 8 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Suction hose
- Telescopic handle
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
- Water suction
Videos
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Small cars
- Outside steps
- Medium-sized and estate cars
- Garden and stone walls
- Mobile homes
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.