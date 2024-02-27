The "K5 Compact Home" is perfect for occasional use for tackling moderate dirt around the home. From bicycles to stone walls and even SUVs, the pressure washer produces dazzling results all round thanks to its powerful water-cooled motor. The Home Kit containing the 3-in-1 Stone and Façade Cleaner (1 l) and the T 5 surface cleaner provides splash-free and highly effective cleaning results on smooth surfaces. What's more, the device also has a spray gun featuring the Quick Connect system and comes with an 8 m high-pressure hose. The VPS (Vario Power spray lance) allows the user to adjust the pressure to perfectly suit the surface with a simple turn of the hand. The dirt blaster makes even stubborn dirt a thing of the past. And a water filter protects the pump from small dirt particles.