Pressure washer K 5 Compact Home

The "K5 Compact Home" with water-cooled motor is easy to stow & comfortable to transport. Pressure washer includes the Home Kit with T 5 surface cleaner & Stone and Façade Cleaner.

The "K5 Compact Home" is perfect for occasional use for tackling moderate dirt around the home. From bicycles to stone walls and even SUVs, the pressure washer produces dazzling results all round thanks to its powerful water-cooled motor. The Home Kit containing the 3-in-1 Stone and Façade Cleaner (1 l) and the T 5 surface cleaner provides splash-free and highly effective cleaning results on smooth surfaces. What's more, the device also has a spray gun featuring the Quick Connect system and comes with an 8 m high-pressure hose. The VPS (Vario Power spray lance) allows the user to adjust the pressure to perfectly suit the surface with a simple turn of the hand. The dirt blaster makes even stubborn dirt a thing of the past. And a water filter protects the pump from small dirt particles.

Features and benefits
Pressure washer K 5 Compact Home: Hose storage concept
Hose storage concept
The hose can be wound up, fixed in place with an elastic strap and quickly removed again ready for the next job.
Pressure washer K 5 Compact Home: Water-cooled motor and outstanding performance
Water-cooled motor and outstanding performance
The water-cooled motor impresses with its particularly long service life and high power.
Pressure washer K 5 Compact Home: Telescopic handle
Telescopic handle
The aluminium telescopic handle can be extended for transport and retracted again for storage.
Integrated accessory storage on the device
  • Convenient and space-saving storage.
Detergent inlet
  • Equipment includes an integrated suction mechanism for detergents.
Specifications

Technical data

Power supply (V/Hz) 230 / 50
Pressure (bar/MPa) 20 - max. 145 / 2 - max. 14.5
Flow rate (l/h) max. 500
Area performance (m²/h) 40
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Connected load (kW) 2.1
Power cable (m) 5
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 12
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 18.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 354 x 308 x 520

Scope of supply

  • Home Kit: T 5 surface cleaner, stone and façade cleaner, 3in1, 1 l
  • High-pressure gun: G 180 Q
  • Vario Power Jet
  • Dirt blaster
  • High-pressure hose: 8 m
  • Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector

Equipment

  • Device-side Quick Connect
  • Detergent application via: Suction hose
  • Telescopic handle
  • Water-cooled motor
  • Integrated water filter
  • Water suction
Pressure washer K 5 Compact Home
Pressure washer K 5 Compact Home
Pressure washer K 5 Compact Home
Pressure washer K 5 Compact Home
Videos
Application areas
  • Bicycles
  • Garden tools and equipment
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Areas around the home and garden
  • Motorbikes and scooters
  • Small cars
  • Outside steps
  • Medium-sized and estate cars
  • Garden and stone walls
  • Mobile homes
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.

INFORMATION

Kärcher Nigeria


E-Mail: info@ng.kaercher.com
SSL Secured
© 2025 Kärcher Nigeria