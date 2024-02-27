Pressure washer K 5 Home
The "K5 Home" high pressure cleaner with water-cooled motor is equipped with a surface cleaner for the splash-free treatment of surfaces. Kärcher stone detergent is also included.
Whether larger cars, brick walls or bicycles – the "K5 Home" high-pressure cleaner with its powerful water-cooled motor makes the fight against medium levels of dirt a pleasure. The equipment includes a gun with practical Quick Connect connection, an 8 m high-pressure hose, a Vario Power spray pipe (VPS) with conveniently adjustable pressure regulation for cleaning that is particularly gentle on surfaces, a dirt grinder for tackling even the most stubborn dirt and solid encrustations as well as a water filter to protect the pump. A special stone detergent clears the decks together with the T 5 surface cleaner and cleans without spray water.
Features and benefits
Outstanding performanceThe state-of-the-art water-cooled motor impresses with its long service life and high level of performance.
Plug 'n' CleanQuick, simple and convenient – thanks to Plug 'n' Clean, the detergent can be easily changed in just one step.
Hooked on tidinessGenerous cable hook for the tidy storage of the cable directly on the device.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|230 / 50
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 145 / 2 - max. 14.5
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 500
|Area performance (m²/h)
|40
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|2.1
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|12.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|17.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|344 x 396 x 875
Scope of supply
- Home Kit: T 5 surface cleaner, stone and façade cleaner, 3in1, 1 l
- High-pressure gun: Standard Quick Connect
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 8 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Plug 'n' Clean system
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
- Water suction
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Small cars
- Outside steps
- Medium-sized and estate cars
- Garden and stone walls
- Façade
Accessories
