Pressure washer K 5 Home

The "K5 Home" high pressure cleaner with water-cooled motor is equipped with a surface cleaner for the splash-free treatment of surfaces. Kärcher stone detergent is also included.

Whether larger cars, brick walls or bicycles – the "K5 Home" high-pressure cleaner with its powerful water-cooled motor makes the fight against medium levels of dirt a pleasure. The equipment includes a gun with practical Quick Connect connection, an 8 m high-pressure hose, a Vario Power spray pipe (VPS) with conveniently adjustable pressure regulation for cleaning that is particularly gentle on surfaces, a dirt grinder for tackling even the most stubborn dirt and solid encrustations as well as a water filter to protect the pump. A special stone detergent clears the decks together with the T 5 surface cleaner and cleans without spray water.

Features and benefits
Pressure washer K 5 Home: Outstanding performance
Outstanding performance
The state-of-the-art water-cooled motor impresses with its long service life and high level of performance.
Pressure washer K 5 Home: Plug 'n' Clean
Plug 'n' Clean
Quick, simple and convenient – thanks to Plug 'n' Clean, the detergent can be easily changed in just one step.
Pressure washer K 5 Home: Hooked on tidiness
Hooked on tidiness
Generous cable hook for the tidy storage of the cable directly on the device.
Specifications

Technical data

Power supply (V/Hz) 230 / 50
Pressure (bar/MPa) 20 - max. 145 / 2 - max. 14.5
Flow rate (l/h) max. 500
Area performance (m²/h) 40
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Connected load (kW) 2.1
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 12.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 17.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 344 x 396 x 875

Scope of supply

  • Home Kit: T 5 surface cleaner, stone and façade cleaner, 3in1, 1 l
  • High-pressure gun: Standard Quick Connect
  • Vario Power Jet
  • Dirt blaster
  • High-pressure hose: 8 m
  • Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector

Equipment

  • Device-side Quick Connect
  • Detergent application via: Plug 'n' Clean system
  • Water-cooled motor
  • Integrated water filter
  • Water suction
Application areas
  • Bicycles
  • Garden tools and equipment
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Areas around the home and garden
  • Motorbikes and scooters
  • Small cars
  • Outside steps
  • Medium-sized and estate cars
  • Garden and stone walls
  • Façade
Accessories
Cleaning agents
