Pressure washer K 5 Pure Home *EU
The 'K5 Pure Home' with water-cooled motor is easy to store and transport. Pressure washer including Home Kit with T 350 surface cleaner & stone and facade cleaner.
The 'K5 Pure Home' is ideal for occasional use on moderate dirt around the home. From bicycles to stone walls or SUVs, the pressure washer ensures brilliant results with its powerful water-cooled motor. The Home Kit with the 3-in-1 stone and facade cleaner (1 l) and the T 350 surface cleaner ensures splash-free and highly effective cleaning of flat surfaces. In addition, the device features an 8 m high-pressure hose and a gun with Quick Connect. On the VPS (Vario Power spray pipe), the pressure can be quickly adjusted to the surface and set to a suitable level. The dirt grinder gets rid of even the most stubborn dirt. And a water filter protects the pump from dirt particles.
Features and benefits
Easy to transportThe high-quality aluminium telescopic handle can be adjusted to a convenient height for transporting, and then easily retracted again for storage. The small, robust devices in the Compact range have two carrying handles and can easily be taken with you, wherever you go.
Outstanding performanceThe state-of-the-art water-cooled motor impresses with its long service life and high level of performance.
Quick ConnectEasy connection of pressure hose and high-pressure gun.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|230 / 50
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 145 / 2 - max. 14.5
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 500
|Area performance (m²/h)
|40
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|2.1
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|11.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|18
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|516 x 295 x 282
Scope of supply
- Home Kit: T 350 surface cleaner, stone and façade cleaner 3-in-1, 1 l
- High-pressure gun: G 180 Q
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 8 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Suction hose
- Telescopic handle
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
- Water suction
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Small cars
- Outside steps
- Medium-sized and estate cars
- Garden and stone walls
- Mobile homes
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.