Pressure washer K 7
The K 7 pressure washer with water-cooled motor is the ideal device for frequent use and for dealing with significant levels of dirt on paths, in swimming pools or on bicycles or large vehicles.
The K 7 is equipped with a water-cooled motor and has been designed for frequent cleaning, as well as for dealing with the significant levels of dirt that are often encountered on paths, swimming pools, bicycles, large vehicles, etc. The comprehensive range of equipment includes a trigger gun with a practical Quick Connect adapter via a high-pressure hose with a considerable length of 10 m, a reliable water filter that protects the pump, a Vario Power spray lance (VPS) and a dirt blaster with a rotating point jet. The pressure setting on the VPS can be adjusted through a mere turn of the hand, and the dirt blaster makes short work of even the most stubborn dirt. The P&C Universal Cleaner rounds off the comprehensive range of equipment.
Features and benefits
Outstanding performanceThe state-of-the-art water-cooled motor will impress you with its high level of performance.
Plug 'n' CleanQuick, simple and convenient – thanks to Plug 'n' Clean, the detergent can be easily changed in just one step.
Quick ConnectThe high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the device and trigger gun. This saves time and effort.
Hooked on tidiness
- Generous cable hook for the tidy storage of the cable directly on the device.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|230 / 50
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - up to 160 / 2 - max. 16
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 600
|Area performance (m²/h)
|60
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Connected load (kW)
|3
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|18.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|23.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|404 x 461 x 968
Scope of supply
- Detergents: Universal cleaner RM 626, 1 l
- High-pressure gun: Standard Quick Connect
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 10 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Vario Power Jet
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Plug 'n' Clean system
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Small cars
- Outside steps
- Medium-sized and estate cars
- Garden and stone walls
- Mobile homes
