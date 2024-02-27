Pressure washer K 7 Compact
Extra compact for frequent use on stubborn dirt: The K 7 Compact pressure washer. Quick and easy to transport and stow. 60 m²/h area performance.
The K 7 Compact pressure washer cleans stubborn dirt from surfaces at up to 60 m² per hour, proving its credentials in terms of both ease of use and performance. Thanks to its compact dimensions, the whole device is easy to transport and can be stored anywhere – on a shelf or in a car boot. Its innovative hose storage concept enables the high-pressure hose to be wrapped around the front cover after use and secured with an elastic strap for transport. Further equipment features include two carrying handles, a height-adjustable telescopic handle, a trigger gun with Quick Connect, a 10 metre high-pressure hose, a Vario Power spray lance (VPS), a Dirt Blaster and a water filter. The K 7 Compact can be used horizontally or vertically and is ideal for frequent use.
Features and benefits
Sophisticated hose storage conceptThe hose can be wound up, fixed in place with an elastic strap and quickly removed again ready for the next job.
Water-cooled motor and outstanding performanceThe water-cooled motor impresses with its particularly long service life and high power.
Telescopic handleThe aluminium telescopic handle can be extended for transport and retracted again for storage.
Integrated accessory storage on the device
- Convenient and space-saving storage.
Detergent inlet
- Equipment includes an integrated suction mechanism for detergents.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|230 / 50
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 180 / 2 - max. 18
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 600
|Area performance (m²/h)
|60
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Connected load (kW)
|3
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|16
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|19.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|378 x 291 x 516
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 180 Q
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 10 m, PremiumFlex Anti-Twist
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Vario Power Jet
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Suction hose
- Telescopic handle
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
Videos
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Small cars
- Outside steps
- Medium-sized and estate cars
- Garden and stone walls
- Mobile homes
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.