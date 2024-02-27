Pressure washer K 7 Compact Home
Compact and handy: The K 7 Compact pressure washer with water-cooled motor. For frequent use and heavy dirt. Incl. Home Kit with T 7 Surface Cleaner and 1 litre of detergent.
The K 7 Compact pressure washer is compact, practical and powerful. The device features a water-cooled motor and is made for frequent cleaning applications and heavy dirt around the home. Featuring two carrying handles and a telescopic handle, the pressure washer is easy to transport and can be stored in even small spaces. The Home Kit includes the T 7 Surface Cleaner and 1 litre of the Stone and Façade Cleaner. The device also has a Quick Connect trigger gun, a 10 metre high-pressure hose and a water filter. Also: a Vario Power spray lance (VPS) with pressure adjustment by simple turning at the lance, as well as a Dirt Blaster with rotating point jet, which even removes the most stubborn dirt.
Features and benefits
Sophisticated hose storage conceptThe hose can be wound up, fixed in place with an elastic strap and quickly removed again ready for the next job.
Water-cooled motor and outstanding performanceThe water-cooled motor impresses with its particularly long service life and high power.
Telescopic handleThe aluminium telescopic handle can be extended for transport and retracted again for storage.
Integrated accessory storage on the device
- Convenient and space-saving storage.
Detergent inlet
- Equipment includes an integrated suction mechanism for detergents.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|230 / 50
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 180 / 2 - max. 18
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 600
|Area performance (m²/h)
|60
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Connected load (kW)
|3
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|16
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|23
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|378 x 291 x 516
Scope of supply
- Home Kit: T 7 Surface Cleaner, Stone and Façade Cleaner, 3-in-1, 1 l
- High-pressure gun: G 180 Q
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 10 m, PremiumFlex Anti-Twist
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Vario Power Jet
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Suction hose
- Telescopic handle
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Small cars
- Outside steps
- Medium-sized and estate cars
- Garden and stone walls
- Mobile homes
