Compact, light, flexible and robust – the KHP 1 pressure washer is ideal for tackling occasional, smaller cleaning tasks around the house. It is ideal, for example, for cleaning vehicles, garden furniture and terraces. The full panel covering made of recyclable, impact-resistant plastic protects the drive and pump unit from dirt and damage. A safety valve also provides reliable protection from excess pressure. The device is equipped with a motor stop function which automatically switches off the motor when the spray gun is closed. The pressure washer is equipped with an injector for dispensing detergent in the low-pressure range. A large On/Off switch for easy operation and the ergonomical spray gun are further impressive, convenient features of the KHP 1.