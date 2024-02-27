The barrel pump BP 1 Barrel is the perfect replacement for a watering can. With the barrel pump watering is a piece of cake and carrying heavy watering cans is a thing of the past. It is not just your back that is protected. But your purse also gets off lightly with this watering pump. Expensive drinking water is saved thanks to free, nutrient-rich rain water from the water butt. The set includes a 15-m, 1/2" PrimoFlex® hose, a spray gun, as well as Universal hose connector (incl. Aqua Stop). The barrel pump is ready for connection and watering can be started directly. The innovative barrel mounting clamp provides optimal stability and guarantees effective garden watering that pays off. In addition, there is an integrated on/off switch on the barrel mounting clamp with which the pump can be switched on and off again comfortably and in a time- and energy-saving manner. If the float switch floats in the water, it controls the pump activity depending on the water level and protects it against dry running. Thanks to the flexible hose at the barrel mounting clamp, the pump can be individually adjusted to every barrel height.