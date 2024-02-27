The submersible pressure pump BP 2 Cistern is perfect for the use of alternative water sources for the purpose of garden watering. Plenty of drinking water can be saved with the targeted use of rain, well or groundwater. The pump housing, threaded connector and the carrying handle made of stainless steel are extremely robust. A rope can be attached to the pump for lowering, e.g., into a well. The submersible pressure pump features an integrated prefilter and a float switch, which switches the pump on and off depending on the water level, thus safeguarding it from dry running. The switching level is adjustable. A hose connection set is included in the scope of supply, with which 3/4" and 1" hoses can be easily connected to the pump. Incl. integrated non-return valve.