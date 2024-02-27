Low-cost reclaimed water for washing machines, toilet flushing, etc.: the BP 3.200 Home pump impresses with proven Kärcher quality and ensures a reliable service water supply in the household. This means that alternative water sources such as wells or cisterns can be tapped and used reliably and conveniently – fully automatically, with sufficient pressure and an impressive delivery rate. The BP 3.200 Home switches on automatically as required and then switches off again. The non-return valve and integrated pressure display are just as much a part of the comprehensive equipment as the pressure compensation tank (19 litres) and thermal protection. The carrying handle makes it easy to handle and transport. The pump feet can be fixed to the surface with screws to ensure that the pump stands securely. The BP 3.200 Home can be conveniently operated using the on/off switch on the pump itself. High-quality components such as the stainless steel flange and motor shaft not only look good, but also promise an extra-long lifetime.