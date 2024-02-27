Low-cost service water for washing machines, toilet water, etc.: The impressive BP3 Home booster pump meets the high Kärcher quality standards and supplies households with a reliable source of service water. It enables users to easily connect and use alternative water sources such as wells or cisterns - automatically, with just the right amount of pressure and capacity. The BP 3 Home switches on an off automatically depending on the amount of water required. The pump is equipped with a wide range of functions, such as a non-return valve, integrated pressure indicator, pressure compensation container (19 litres) and thermal protection. The ergonomic carrying handle makes it easy to handle and transport. The pump base can be fixed to the floor with screws, ensuring that the pump stands securely. The BP 3 Home is easy to use with an on/off switch direct on the pump. High-quality componentssuch as a stainless steel flange and engine shaft do not only look attractive, they also guarantee an extra long service life.