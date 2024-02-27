Deep well pump BP 4 Deep Well

BP 4 Deep Well immersion pressure pump - ideal for using groundwater from (deep) wells. With robust stainless steel casing, standing leg as installation aid and separate on/off switch.

The BP 4 Deep Well immersion pressure pump is ideal for using alternative water sources. It is suitable for both garden watering and - in conjunction with a pressure switch - for internal processed water supply. Using groundwater from your own (deep) well around your house and garden will save large amounts of valuable drinking water. The stainless steel pump casing and threaded connections are very robust. An integrated pre-filter and standing leg reliably protect the pump's water inlet against contamination during and after installation. The accompanying 15 m rope can be attached to the pump and thus enables the pump to be safely lowered into the well shaft. The on/off switch on the end of the cable means the pump can be comfortably and safely operated. The included hose connection set can be used to connect both 3/4" and 1" hoses to the pump without any difficulty. Includes integratedcheck valve.

Features and benefits
Deep well pump BP 4 Deep Well: Stainless steel pump casing and threaded connections
Stainless steel pump casing and threaded connections
Increased lifespan and shock resistance
Deep well pump BP 4 Deep Well: Includes pump connecting piece and check valve
Includes pump connecting piece and check valve
Fast connection of 3/4"and 1" hoses to the pump.
Deep well pump BP 4 Deep Well: Standing leg as installation aid
Standing leg as installation aid
Reliable protection against dirt when lowering and installing the pump.
On/off switch at cable end
  • Convenient and safe operation of the pump.
Includes 15 metre fastening rope
  • For a secure hold of the pump,
Integrated prefilter
  • Protects the pump against contamination and thus increases its lifespan and functional reliability.
Specifications

Technical data

Max. motor rating (W) 700
Max. flow rate (l/h) < 4600
Delivery head (m) 43
Pressure (bar) max. 4.3
Immersion depth (m) max. 12
Minimum well pipe diameter (mm) 150
Delivery temperature (°C) max. 35
Connection thread G1
Power cable (m) 15
Voltage (V) 230
Frequency (Hz) 50
Colour silver
Weight without accessories (kg) 7.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 11.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 105 x 105 x 710

Scope of supply

  • Hose connection piece in 1″, ¾″ with hose clip
  • Includes 30 metre fastening rope

Equipment

  • Integral non-return valve
  • Stainless steel pump casing and threaded connections
  • Standing leg as installation aid
  • Integrated prefilter
  • Option to use fastening rope
  • Separate on/off switch at the end of the cable
Deep well pump BP 4 Deep Well
Deep well pump BP 4 Deep Well
Application areas
  • Watering the garden from wells
Accessories
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.

INFORMATION

Kärcher Nigeria


E-Mail: info@ng.kaercher.com
SSL Secured
© 2025 Kärcher Nigeria