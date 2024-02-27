Domestic water supply BP 5 Home
The powerful Booster Pump BP 5 Home for domestic water supply with an integrated pressure compensation container automatically pumps reclaim water from alternative sources throughout the entire house.
The Booster Pump BP 5 Home automatically supplies reclaim water powerfully and reliably to wherever it can be used – for example, to supply the washing machine or toilet. With tried-and-tested Kärcher quality, the powerful BP 5 Home supplies water from alternative sources such as wells or cisterns. Extremely practical: the booster pump automatically switches on and off as necessary. The pump's wide range of functions includes a non-return valve, the integrated pressure indicator, 24-litre pressure compensation container and thermal protection. The integrated thermal protection provides additional safety in emergencies: the domestic water supply automatically shuts off as soon as the pump runs dry. Thanks to the stainless steel components, the pump is also extremely long-lasting. And with feet that can be fixed to the floor with screws, it is ensured that the pump stands securely.
Features and benefits
Integrated thermal protectionProtection function to prevent the pump from overheating.
Stainless steel flange and shaftRobust materials for a long lifetime.
Integrated pressure indicatorPerfect control and servicing. Perfect control and servicing.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. motor rating (W)
|1100
|Max. flow rate (l/h)
|4500
|Delivery head (m)
|50
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 5
|Working pressure (bar)
|1.9 - 3
|Max. suction height (m)
|8
|Delivery temperature (°C)
|max. 35
|Connection thread
|G1
|Power cable (m)
|1
|Protection class
|IPX4
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Colour
|black
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|14.7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|17
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|506 x 270 x 513
Equipment
- Integrated pressure compensation container: 24 l
- Integrated pressure indicator
- Fastening possibility
- Thermal protection
- Includes non-return valve
- 24 l – Pressure Tank
Application areas
- Supplying service water to domestic toilets and washing machines
