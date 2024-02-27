The Booster Pump BP 5 Home automatically supplies reclaim water powerfully and reliably to wherever it can be used – for example, to supply the washing machine or toilet. With tried-and-tested Kärcher quality, the powerful BP 5 Home supplies water from alternative sources such as wells or cisterns. Extremely practical: the booster pump automatically switches on and off as necessary. The pump's wide range of functions includes a non-return valve, the integrated pressure indicator, 24-litre pressure compensation container and thermal protection. The integrated thermal protection provides additional safety in emergencies: the domestic water supply automatically shuts off as soon as the pump runs dry. Thanks to the stainless steel components, the pump is also extremely long-lasting. And with feet that can be fixed to the floor with screws, it is ensured that the pump stands securely.