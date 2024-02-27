Deep well pump BP 6 Deep Well
The BP 6 Deep Well immersion pressure pump with 30 m connection cable - ideal for using groundwater from (deep) wells. With stainless steel casing, standing leg as installation aid and separate on/off switch.
Thanks to its 30 m long connection cable, the BP 6 Deep Well immersion pressure pump is predestined for procuring water from deeper wells. Whether for garden watering or internal processed water supply in conjunction with a pressure switch - with groundwater from your own (deep) well, you can save litres of valuable drinking water in the house and garden. The pump casing and threaded connections are made from stainless steel and are thus extremely robust. An integrated pre-filter and standing leg reliably protect the pump's water inlet against contamination during and after installation. The 30 m long rope included in the scope of delivery can be connected to the pump and thus enables secure lowering by rope. With the separate on/off switch at the cable end, the pump can be easily and safely operated. Thanks to the included hose connection set, both 3/4" and 1" hoses can be connected tothe pump without any problems. Includes integrated check valve.
Features and benefits
Stainless steel pump casing and threaded connectionsIncreased lifespan and shock resistance
30 metre connection cableSafe use even at deeper levels
Includes pump connecting piece and check valveFast connection of 3/4"and 1" hoses to the pump.
Standing leg as installation aid
- Reliable protection against dirt when lowering and installing the pump.
On/off switch at cable end
- Convenient and safe operation of the pump.
Includes 30 metre fastening rope
- For a secure hold of the pump,
Integrated prefilter
- Protects the pump against contamination and thus increases its lifespan and functional reliability.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. motor rating (W)
|1000
|Max. flow rate (l/h)
|< 5000
|Delivery head (m)
|55
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 5.5
|Immersion depth (m)
|max. 27
|Minimum well pipe diameter (mm)
|150
|Delivery temperature (°C)
|max. 35
|Connection thread
|G1
|Power cable (m)
|30
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Colour
|silver
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|8.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|14.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|105 x 105 x 810
Scope of supply
- Hose connection piece in 1″, ¾″ with hose clip
- Includes 30 metre fastening rope
Equipment
- Integral non-return valve
- Stainless steel pump casing and threaded connections
- Standing leg as installation aid
- Integrated prefilter
- Option to use fastening rope
- Separate on/off switch at the end of the cable
- Cable length 30 m
Application areas
- Watering the garden from wells
