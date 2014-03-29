Ash and dry vacuum cleaners

Highlights

The new ash and dry vacuum cleaner with a 1200 Watt turbine boasts strong and steady suction power and offers a high level of safety when vacuuming ash. The device is TÜV-certified and has passed a specially developed TÜV test programme, meaning vacuuming ash from chimneys and BBQs is easy and safe. The AD 3.200 can be used with a suction pipe and floor nozzle as a fully functional dry vacuum cleaner.