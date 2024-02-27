Fibre-deep cleaning with maximum freedom of movement: The SE 3-18 Compact spray extraction cleaner cleans textile surfaces thoroughly and residue-free. Thanks to the compact design, the device is not only handy but can also be used when there's no power outlet nearby, due to the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery (not included in the scope of supply). This allows the vehicle interior to be cleaned in just 12 to 24 minutes. You thus remove dirt from car seats, floor mats and the boot as well as garden furniture and upholstery in an instant – just as powerfully as with our corded spray extraction cleaners. The long and flexible suction hose with an inside cleaning agent hose also guarantees great convenience and flexibility, even in difficult-to-access places. Even after cleaning, the spray extraction cleaner will impress you with its hygienic flush function, which removes dirt from the device and hose, and thus prevents bacteria and odour formation. Totally in line with the motto of 'clean vehicle, clean cleaning device'.