The spray extraction cleaner SE 4001 contributes to fibre-deep cleanliness on textile areas such as carpets, upholstery / upholstered furniture, stairs with textile floor coverings, mattresses, tapestries and car seats. Fresh tap water and the Kärcher Carpet Cleaner RM 519 are sprayed deep into the textile areas with pressure and vacuumed again along with the loosened dirt. The spray extraction machine is perfect, e.g., for anyone who suffers from allergies and households with pets. Thanks to innovative nozzle technology, the cleaned areas are walkable again 50% faster. The large, detachable 4-l fresh water tank is impact-resistant and transparent and facilitates filling and emptying. The intake dirty water collects in the container. The 3-in-1 carrying handle makes possible comfortable carrying, opening, closing and emptying of the container. The robust plastic container offers the possibility of storing the cable and the accessories neatly. Thanks to the extensive accessories, the device can also be used as a full-fledged multi-purpose vacuum cleaner.