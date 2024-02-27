The SE 4002 spray extraction cleaner features the 2-in-1 comfort system with integrated spray vacuum hose and an additional spray extraction nozzle for upholstery cleaning. The spray extraction cleaner cleans deep into the fibres of textile surfaces (e.g. carpets, mattresses, car seats, etc.). Water and Kärcher RM 519 carpet cleaner are sprayed deep into the textile surfaces under pressure and removed together with the dissolved dirt. Allergy sufferers can breathe more easily. (Tip: Ideal also for households with pets). Kärcher nozzle technology ensures that cleaned surfaces dry in half the time. Further features: large, removable clean water tank (4 litre): shock-proof and translucent (for easy filling and emptying), 3-in-1 handle for easy carrying, opening, closing and emptying of the machine container, cord hook and practical accessory storage on the container, extensive range of accessories for using the machine as a Multi-purpose Vac.