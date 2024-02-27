Spray extraction cleaner SE 5.100

The SE 5.100 spray extraction cleaner cleans textile surfaces deep into the fibres. With 2-in-1 comfort system, 2-tank system, large buttons and practical twist lock.

Carpets, upholstery, mattresses, car seats: the SE 5.100 spray extraction cleaner cleans textile surfaces deep into the fibres. Cleaning solution is sprayed deep into the fibres under pressure and removed together with the dissolved dirt – ideal for allergy sufferers and households with pets. The device is in an attractive design with large buttons and twist locks. Features: spray extraction nozzle for cleaning carpets, 2-in-1 comfort system with integrated spray extraction hose, 2-tank system (removable clean and dirty water tank), ergonomically shaped handle for easy transport, practical accessory storage, flat pleated filter for easy changing between wet and dry vacuuming without interruption or filter change, separate filter flap for filter removal without coming into contact with dirt, adjustable dry vacuum nozzle for carpets and hard floors, crevice nozzle, upholstery nozzle, adapter for wet and dry vacuuming, paper filter bag. The device can also be used as a Multi-purpose Vac by removing the clean and dirty water tank.

Features and benefits
Spray extraction cleaner SE 5.100: Two-tank system
Two-tank system
Separate tanks for clean and dirty water. Easy filling and emptying.
Spray extraction cleaner SE 5.100: Kärcher nozzle technology
Kärcher nozzle technology
50 per cent faster drying time for the cleaned surfaces.
Spray extraction cleaner SE 5.100: Practical accessory storage
Practical accessory storage
Secure and practical on-board accessory storage.
2-in-1 comfort system with integrated spray and suction hose
  • For exceptional cleaning convenience.
Attractive design with large buttons and practical twist locks.
  • For easy handling.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
  • For easy transport.
Flat pleated filter
  • Easy changing between wet and dry vacuuming without interruption or filter change.
Separate filter cover
  • The filter can be removed quickly and easily without contact with dirt.
Specifications

Technical data

Air flow (l/s) 70
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 210 / 21
Pump capacity (W) max. 40
Input power turbine/pump (W) max. 1400 / max. 40
Working width (mm) 230
Fresh water container capacity (l) 4
Dirty water container capacity (l) 4
Power supply (V/Hz) 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Spray rate (l/min) 1
Spray pressure (bar) 1
Power cable (m) 5
Weight without accessories (kg) 7.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 11.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 422 x 320 x 465
Nominal size of accessory (mm) 35

Scope of supply

  • Spray extraction tubes: 2 Piece(s), 0.5 m, Plastic
  • Spray extraction floor nozzle with hard floor adapter: 230 mm
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Dry vacuum floor nozzle: switchable floor nozzle with 2 brush strips
  • Upholstery nozzle
  • Flat pleated filter: Standard
  • Detergents: Carpet and upholstery cleaner RM 519, 100 ml
  • Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
  • 2-in-1 comfort system: integrated spray extraction hose

Equipment

  • Manual filter cleaning
  • Practical hose and accessory storage
Spray extraction cleaner SE 5.100
Videos
Application areas
  • Carpet
  • Upholstery
  • Mattresses
  • Textile arrases
  • Car seats
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.

INFORMATION

Kärcher Nigeria


E-Mail: info@ng.kaercher.com
SSL Secured
© 2025 Kärcher Nigeria