High-quality, tough brass hose repair connector for repairing damaged sections of hoses or connecting hoses with 1/2" and 5/8" internal diameter. The new range of high-quality brass connectors from Kärcher for semi-professional use in the garden for all pressures. This high-quality, tough connector is extremely durable and suitable for heavy-duty use. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!