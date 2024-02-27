Connecting, decoupling and repairing made easy – with the practical and ergonomic Kärcher universal hose coupling Plus with Aqua Stop and soft plastic recessed grip for especially comfortable handling. The flexible plug system considerably simplifies the watering of small and large gardens and surfaces. Because functioning tap connectors and hose couplings are the basis of every good watering system. The universal hose coupling Plus with Aqua Stop is compatible with the three most popular hose diameters and all available click systems.