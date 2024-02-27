Sound tap connectors, hose couplings and hoses are the basis of effective watering. This is why Kärcher offers a complete series of accessories for connecting, decoupling and repairing watering systems, such as the universal hose connector. The universal hose connector can be used for all standard garden hoses and impresses with ergonomic design for simple handling. The perfect solution for connecting or repairing two hoses. The universal hose connector is compatible with the three most popular hose diameters.