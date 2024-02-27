Two-way brass connector

High-quality, tough two-way brass connector for connecting two hoses and for hose extension. The new range of high-quality brass connectors from Kärcher for semi-professional use in the garden for all pressures. This high-quality, tough connector is extremely durable and suitable for heavy-duty use. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!

Features and benefits
Two-way connector
  • Quick connection of two hoses.
Made from brass
  • High-quality, durable connection piece
Hook-and-loop system
  • Works with all well-known brands.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour brass
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 20 x 20 x 48
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Kitchen garden
  • Potted plants
  • Ornamental plants
  • Garden tools and equipment
