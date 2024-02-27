Two-way brass connector
High-quality, tough two-way brass connector for connecting two hoses and for hose extension. The new range of high-quality brass connectors from Kärcher for semi-professional use in the garden for all pressures. This high-quality, tough connector is extremely durable and suitable for heavy-duty use. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!
Features and benefits
Two-way connector
- Quick connection of two hoses.
Made from brass
- High-quality, durable connection piece
Hook-and-loop system
- Works with all well-known brands.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|brass
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|20 x 20 x 48
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Kitchen garden
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants
- Garden tools and equipment