Two-way-connector with tag
Two-way coupling for precisely fitting connection of two hoses. Robust quality and attractive design.
Sound tap connectors, hose couplings and hoses are the basis of effective watering. This is why Kärcher offers a complete series of accessories for connecting, decoupling and repairing watering systems, such as the two-way coupling for precisely connecting two hoses. The two-way coupling can be used universally with all standard garden hoses and impresses with robust quality and ergonomic design for simple handling. The two-way coupling is compatible with the three most popular hose diameters and all available click systems.
Features and benefits
Robust design
- Guaranteed ruggedness.
For connection of 2 hoses
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|51 x 36 x 36
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Kitchen garden
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants
- Garden tools and equipment