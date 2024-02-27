Sound tap connectors, hose couplings and hoses are the basis of effective watering. This is why Kärcher offers a complete series of accessories for connecting, decoupling and repairing watering systems, such as the two-way coupling for precisely connecting two hoses. The two-way coupling can be used universally with all standard garden hoses and impresses with robust quality and ergonomic design for simple handling. The two-way coupling is compatible with the three most popular hose diameters and all available click systems.