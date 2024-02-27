Intact tap adapters, hose connectors and hoses are the basis of effective watering. Kärcher therefore offers an entire range of accessories for connecting, disconnecting and repairing watering systems. For example, the Universal hose mender. The Universal hose mender can be used for all common garden hoses and stands out with its ergonomic design for easy handling. The ideal solution for connecting or repairing two hose pieces. The Universal hose mender is compatible with the three most common hose diameters.