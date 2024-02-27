HT 3.400 hose trolley
Hose trolley with height-adjustable push fork, angled connection adapter, smooth-running winding handle and innovative folding function for space-saving storage. Fully assembled.
The assembled HT 3.400 hose trolley kit is ideal for watering medium-sized to large areas and gardens. With an innovative folding function, it can easily be folded to save space. Equipment details: height-adjustable push fork, angled connection adapter, smooth-running winding handle and innovative folding function for space-saving storage. Fully assembled. Capacity: 40 m 1/2" hose or 30 m 5/8" hose or 20 m 3/4" hose. Everything you need for the perfect garden.
Features and benefits
Fully assembled
Free-running crank handle
- Easy operation for unwinding or winding up the hose.
Large wheels
- For increased mobility.
Height-adjustable handle
Capacity: 40 m 1/2" hose oder 30 m 5/8" hose or 20 m 3/4" hose
- Suitable for all common garden hoses
Folding function
- Space-saving storage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|2.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|390 x 450 x 700
Videos
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Trees
- Kitchen garden
- Garden tools and equipment
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.