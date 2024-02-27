Metal hose trolley HT 80 M
Long-lasting metal hose trolley HT 80 M with adjustable push fork and ergonom. handle. Steel frame and drum, robust and rust-resistant. With hose guide and free-running crank handle.
The high-quality metal hose trolley HT 80 is ideal for watering medium to large areas and gardens. Both the frame and the drum are made of metal. Both components are thus rust-resistant and extremely robust. The non-slip, ergonomic handle and the height-adjustable handle facilitate the work considerably. Further equipment details: Hose guide, free-running crank handle and an angled hose connection. Includes 2 Universal hose connectors Plus. So nothing can now get in the way of your gardening. For the innovative Kärcher hose storage systems set new standards with regard to function, design and quality. The modern hose trolleys allow faster rolling in and out of the hose, without manual guidance – with minimum space requirements. Kärcher hose trolleys are compatible with all available hook-and-loop systems. Kärcher: The wise choice for your watering needs.
Features and benefits
Angled hose connection
- Thanks to the angled hose connection, the hose is not kinked. Maximum water flow is thus guaranteed.
Height-adjustable handle
With 2 Universal hose connectors Plus
Non-slip, and ergonomic handle
- Convenient handle for easy handling.
Hose guide and free-running manual crank
- For easy winding and unwinding of the hose.
Steel frame and drum
- Robust and rust-resistant.
Specifications
Technical data
|Hose capacity (m)
|max. 80 (1/2") / max. 60 (5/8") / max. 40 (3/4")
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|5.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|420 x 570 x 853
Scope of supply
- Hose coupling: 2 Piece(s)
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Kitchen garden
- Garden tools and equipment
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.