Connecting set for connecting hose trolleys and hose reels to taps. The set comprises a G3/4 brass tap adaptor with G1/2 reducer, two universal hose connectors and a 1.5 m PrimoFlex® hose (5/8"). The garden hoses in the Kärcher watering line are exceptionally flexible, robust, and resistant to kinks. Long lifetime plus easy handling equals a winning combination. Kärcher: The wise choice for your watering needs.