Hose Performance Plus 1/2" -50m
Flexible, ultra-robust and extremely resistant to kinks thanks to high-quality multi-layered woven material: the new 50-metre long Performance Plus 1/2" garden hose for constant water flow.
The focal point of the new 50-metre long Performance Plus 1/2" quality garden hose is the improved-feel, high-quality multi-layered woven material from which it is made. This flexible material is extremely resistant to kinks, making the hose ultra-robust and ensuring a constant water flow. And that's not all – the hose also sits much better in your hand. The anti-UV outer layer protects the material from weather damage. The middle layer blocks out all light so that algae cannot form inside the hose. What's more, the durable hose is free from phthalates (< 0.1%), cadmium, barium and lead – meaning it does not contain any substances that are harmful to human health. The hose is also capable of withstanding pressures of up to 45 bar and temperatures from -20 to +60 °C. The Performance Plus garden hose is the ideal solution for anybody wishing to water medium to large gardens and other spaces. This model comes with a 15-year warranty.
Features and benefits
High-quality multi-layered woven materials
- Flexibility and kink-resistance to guarantee optimum water flow.
50 metres
- For watering medium-sized to large surfaces and gardens.
The quality woven material gives the hose ultra-strong walls, capable of withstanding pressures of up to 45 bar
- Tough.
Handy garden hose with pressure-resistant woven reinforcement
- For easy handling.
High temperature resistance from -20 to +60 °C
- Quality hose.
Opaque middle layer prevents algae formation inside the hose
- For an extra-long service life.
Quality garden hose free from phthalates (< 0.1%), cadmium, barium and lead
- Poses no risk to health or the environment.
Anti-UV outer layer
- Extremely weather-resistant.
15-year guarantee
- Built to last and meets high quality standards.
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|1/2″
|Hose length (m)
|50
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|6.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|390 x 390 x 170
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants
- Garden tools and equipment
- Kitchen garden