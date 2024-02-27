Hose Performance Premium 5/8"-25m
The hose innovation from Kärcher: the ultra-flexible and kink-resistant Performance Premium garden hose. Diameter: 5/8". Length: 25 m. With Kärcher Premium anti-torsion technology.
The Performance Premium 5/8" from Kärcher is no normal garden hose. Made from an innovative woven material with Kärcher Premium anti-torsion technology, it offers maximum robustness, flexibility and kink-resistance. The hose thereby ensures a continuous water flow when watering small to medium-sized surfaces and gardens. In addition, the weather-resistant anti-UV outer layer protects the material and the opaque middle layer prevents algae from building up inside the hose. This is why Kärcher provides an impressive 18-year warranty. The Performance Premium hose, measuring 25 metres long, also scores highly in terms of health and sustainability thanks to being free of phthalates (< 0.1%), cadmium, barium and lead. Further performance features include a bursting pressure of 40 bar and an impressive temperature resistance from -20 to +60 °C.
Features and benefits
Kärcher Premium anti-torsion technology
- Flexible and resistant to kinks – for optimum water flow without loop formation.
25 metres
- For watering small to medium-sized gardens and other spaces.
The quality woven material gives the hose ultra-strong walls, capable of withstanding pressures of up to 40 bar
- Guaranteed ruggedness.
Handy garden hose with pressure-resistant woven reinforcement
- For easy handling.
High temperature resistance from -20 to +60 °C
- Quality hose.
Opaque middle layer prevents algae formation inside the hose
- For an extra-long service life.
Quality garden hose free from phthalates (< 0.1%), cadmium, barium and lead
- Poses no risk to health or the environment.
Anti-UV outer layer
- Extremely weather-resistant.
18-year guarantee
- Built to last and meets high quality standards.
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|5/8″
|Hose length (m)
|25
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|4.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|380 x 380 x 110
Application areas
- Kitchen garden
- Garden watering
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants
- Garden tools and equipment