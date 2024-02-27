Kärcher Rain System ®

Kärcher Rain System® The Kärcher Rain System® can be optimally integrated into hedges, bushes, vegetable patches and flower beds. The water falls without loss exactly where it is needed, which is environment-friendly and saves money. The Kärcher Rain System® combines the advantages of micro-dripping and traditional watering. The system works with a pressure of up to 4 bar and has a 1/2" PVC hose with drip and micro spray nozzles. Pressure reducers and filters to protect against excess pressure and dirt particles can be additionally fitted. The Kärcher Rain System® can be individually adapted to any garden.