The multi-functional spray gun is especially suitable for watering the most diverse plants with differing requirements. After all, the multi-functional spray gun has 3 spraying patterns: Sprinkler, point jet and cone jet. Not only flower and plant beds can thus be easily watered (sprinkler and cone jet), also patios and garden furniture can be cleaned of coarse dirt (point jet). The multi-functional spray gun is therefore ideal for both watering and cleaning tasks. In addition, the spray gun has a lockable trigger on the handle, which ensures convenient handling and a permanent water flow. By means of the ergonomical control valve operated by a single hand, the water quantity can also be adjusted to requirements. What's more: Sprayers from Kärcher are compatible with all available hook-and-loop systems and can be connected to your garden hose without problem.