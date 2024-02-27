Nozzle
Small, practical and easy to connect to the garden hose: The ideal nozzle for uncomplicated watering tasks.
The small nozzle is ideal for simple watering in the garden. With the steplessly adjustable spraying patterns, the water distribution can be flexibly set according to requirements between cone jet and point jet. Not only flower and plant beds can thus be easily watered, also patios and garden furniture can be cleaned of coarse dirt. The simple nozzle is thus ideal for both watering and cleaning tasks. If not needed, the water flow can be simply cut out at the nozzle. What's more: Garden sprayers from Kärcher are compatible with all available hook-and-loop systems and can be connected to your garden hose without problem.
Features and benefits
Spraying pattern continuously definable from hard jet to cone jet
- Ideal for watering (cone jet) and cleaning (point jet).
Self-emptying
- Optimum protection against frost damage.
Small and compact
- Easy to use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|131 x 36 x 36
Equipment
- Number of spray patterns: 2
- Self-draining function
- Spraying pattern: cone jet
- Spraying pattern: point jet
Videos
Application areas
- Plant watering
- Flower beds, vegetable patches
- Light dirt
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.