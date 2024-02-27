The small nozzle is ideal for simple watering in the garden. With the steplessly adjustable spraying patterns, the water distribution can be flexibly set according to requirements between cone jet and point jet. Not only flower and plant beds can thus be easily watered, also patios and garden furniture can be cleaned of coarse dirt. The simple nozzle is thus ideal for both watering and cleaning tasks. If not needed, the water flow can be simply cut out at the nozzle. What's more: Garden sprayers from Kärcher are compatible with all available hook-and-loop systems and can be connected to your garden hose without problem.