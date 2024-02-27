The spray nozzle has a control valve operated by one hand, by means of which the water quantity can be simply adjusted with a press of the thumb. In addition, the garden sprayer has 2 spraying patterns that can be steplessly adjusted according to requirements: Point jet and cone jet. Flower and plant beds can thus be easily watered, also patios and garden furniture can be cleaned of coarse dirt. The spray nozzle is thus ideal for both watering and cleaning tasks. If not needed, the water flow can be simply cut out at the control valve. What's more: Sprayers from Kärcher are compatible with all available hook-and-loop systems and can be connected to your garden hose without problem.