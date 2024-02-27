Spray lance
Robust, ergonomic, and durable Spray lance with numerous features in Top-quality. For watering small/medium-sized areas. Suitable for numerous watering tasks. With 6 spray patterns.
The ergonomic Kärcher Spray lance combines perfect detail and convenience. For versatile use in the garden. The spray lance is ideal for watering small and medium-sized and gardens. The perfect combination of elegance, first-class features and perfect ergonomic design make the Spray lance from Kärcher ideal for effortless watering even for longer watering tasks. In brief: the ideal solution for numerous uses in the garden. Note: Kärcher spray nozzles and lances are compatible with all available click systems. Features: Convenient one-hand flow control (including ON/OFF function), robust materials, and 6 spray patterns.
Features and benefits
6 spray patterns
- Flexible and versatile use.
One-hand flow control and ON/OFF function
- Enables one-hand operation
Non-slip, and ergonomic handle
- For easy and convenient handling
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|850 x 150 x 66
Equipment
- Spraying pattern: cone jet
- Spraying pattern: spray mist
- Spraying pattern: horizontal flat jet
- Spraying pattern: point jet
- Spraying pattern: sprinkler
- Spraying pattern: vertical flat jet
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Kitchen garden
- Trees
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants
- Garden tools and equipment