Spray lance

Robust, ergonomic, and durable Spray lance with numerous features in Top-quality. For watering small/medium-sized areas. Suitable for numerous watering tasks. With 6 spray patterns.

The ergonomic Kärcher Spray lance combines perfect detail and convenience. For versatile use in the garden. The spray lance is ideal for watering small and medium-sized and gardens. The perfect combination of elegance, first-class features and perfect ergonomic design make the Spray lance from Kärcher ideal for effortless watering even for longer watering tasks. In brief: the ideal solution for numerous uses in the garden. Note: Kärcher spray nozzles and lances are compatible with all available click systems. Features: Convenient one-hand flow control (including ON/OFF function), robust materials, and 6 spray patterns.

Features and benefits
6 spray patterns
  • Flexible and versatile use.
One-hand flow control and ON/OFF function
  • Enables one-hand operation
Non-slip, and ergonomic handle
  • For easy and convenient handling
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 850 x 150 x 66

Equipment

  • Spraying pattern: cone jet
  • Spraying pattern: spray mist
  • Spraying pattern: horizontal flat jet
  • Spraying pattern: point jet
  • Spraying pattern: sprinkler
  • Spraying pattern: vertical flat jet
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Kitchen garden
  • Trees
  • Potted plants
  • Ornamental plants
  • Garden tools and equipment
Accessories
