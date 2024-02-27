Wet and dry vacuum cleaner KWD 2 S V-15/4/18
A 15-litre stainless steel container combined with a 4-metre cord, 1.8-metre suction hose and a new, practical blower function: The KWD 2 S V-15/4/18 offers particularly high suction power and energy efficiency.
Powerful suction and high energy efficiency, with a rated input power of just 1,000 watts. The KWD 2 S V-15/4/18 stands out from the crowd thanks to its compact, attractive design, which includes a robust 15-litre stainless steel container, a 4-metre cable and a 1.8-metre suction hose. The perfectly coordinated combination of the wet and dry vacuum cleaner, suction hose and clips floor nozzle guarantees perfect cleaning results, whether you have to deal with dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt. Other benefits include the safe storage of tools and small parts on the storage shelf, as well as the option to temporarily store the handle on the device head. The parking position provided on the bumper allows the tubes and floor nozzle to be stored quickly and conveniently when taking a break from work. Its additional features include the practical blower function for hard-to-reach areas and the Pull & Push locking system. This means that the container can easily be opened and closed at any time.
Features and benefits
Practical accessory storageSpace-saving, secure and easily accessible accessories storage. Compact device storage.
Practical blower functionWhere vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used. Effortless dirt removal, e.g. from a gravel bed.
Fleece filter bagTriple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material. For longer-lasting suction power and outstanding dust retention.
Storage shelf
- Safe storage of tools and small parts such as screws and nails.
Practical parking position
- Quick and easy intermediate parking of suction tube and floor nozzle during working interruptions.
Intermediate parking of the handle on the device head
- Quickly park the handle on the device head when taking a break from work.
The device, suction hose and floor nozzle are optimally coordinated
- For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
- For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
"Pull & Push" locking system
- For quick, easy and safe opening and closing of the container.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
- Device is easy and convenient to transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1000
|Suction Power* (W)
|220
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 220
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 43
|Container capacity (l)
|15
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Colour component
|Device head black Container Stainless steel Device bumper Yellow
|Power cable (m)
|4
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|74
|Colour
|black
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|353 x 328 x 431
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 1.8 m
- Suction hose type: with straight handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: clips
- Crevice nozzle
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
- Foam filter
Equipment
- Rotary switch (on/off)
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Additional accessory storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Folding carrying handle
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 4 Piece(s)
Application areas
- Terrace
- Vehicle interior
- Garage
- Cellar
- Liquids
- Entrance area
- Hobby room
Accessories
Find parts
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