Wet and dry vacuum cleaner KWD 3 S V-17/4/20/F
The KWD 3 S V-17/4/20/F features a 17-litre stainless steel container, a 4-metre cord, a 2-metre-long suction hose and a compact hose storage system; in addition, it is extremely energy-efficient and provides high suction power.
Powerful suction and high energy efficiency, with a rated input power of just 1,000 watts. The KWD 3 S V-17/4/20/F wet and dry vacuum cleaner features an impressively compact, attractive design with a robust 17-litre stainless steel container, a 4-metre cable and a 2-metre suction hose. This guarantees excellent cleaning results whether you are tackling dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt. The handle can be detached and accessories can be directly attached to the suction hose for ease of vacuuming, even in tight spaces. The suction hose can also be hung on the device head and secured on both sides for safe and compact storage. The parking position provided on the bumper allows the tubes and floor nozzle to be stored quickly and conveniently when taking a break from work. Its additional features include the practical blower function for hard-to-reach areas and the Pull & Push locking system. This means that the container can easily be opened and closed at any time.
Features and benefits
Practical cord and accessories storageSpace-saving, secure and easily accessible accessories storage. The power cable can be safely stored using the integrated cable hooks.
Hose storage on the device headThe suction hose can be stored in a space-saving manner by hanging it on the device head. Intuitive securing mechanisms for left- and right-handed users.
Storage shelfFor safely storing tools and small parts such as screws and nails.
Practical blower function
- Space-saving, secure and easily accessible accessories storage.
- The power cable can be safely stored using the integrated cable hooks.
Fleece filter bag
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material.
- For longer-lasting suction power and outstanding dust retention.
Intermediate parking of the handle on the device head
- Quickly park the handle on the device head when taking a break from work.
The device, suction hose and floor nozzle are optimally coordinated
- For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
- For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
"Pull & Push" locking system
- For quick, easy and safe opening and closing of the container.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
- For quick, easy and safe opening and closing of the container.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1000
|Suction Power* (W)
|230
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 230
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 45
|Container capacity (l)
|17
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Colour component
|Device head black Container Stainless steel Device bumper Yellow
|Power cable (m)
|4
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|74
|Colour
|black
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|353 x 328 x 493
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Suction hose type: with curved handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: clips
- Crevice nozzle
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
- Foam filter
Equipment
- Rotary switch (on/off)
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Additional accessory storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Folding carrying handle
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 4 Piece(s)
Application areas
- Terrace
- Vehicle interior
- Garage
- Workshop
- Cellar
- Liquids
- Entrance area
- Hobby room
Accessories
Find parts
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