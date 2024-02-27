Extremely powerful and energy-efficient with a black device head: the KWD 4 V-20/5/20 wet and dry vacuum cleaner. Even with a rated input power of just 1,000 watts, the vacuum cleaner delivers the best possible cleaning results on dry, wet, fine and coarse dirt. The device comes with a robust and impact-resistant 20-litre plastic container, a 5-metre cable, a 2.0-metre suction hose with a removable handle, a flat pleated filter and a fleece filter bag. The flat pleated filter is suitable for non-stop wet and dry vacuuming. Thanks to patented filter removal technology, the flat pleated filter can be removed in a matter of seconds while avoiding any contact with dirt. The removable handle makes it possible to attach various nozzles directly to the suction hose, ensuring that work is effortless even in confined spaces. The suction hose can be safely hung on the device head for space-saving storage. The parking position on the bumper allows the tubes and floor nozzle to also be stored quickly and conveniently when taking a short break from work. Other advantages include the Pull & Push locking system for easy opening and closing of the container, as well as an ergonomically shaped carrying handle for conveniently transporting the device.