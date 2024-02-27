Perfectly equipped: the KWD 4 V-20/5/35 Extension DDC wet and dry vacuum cleaner with black device head comes with a 1.5 m extension hose, a drill dust catcher for dust-free drilling and a tool adapter as standard. With a rated input power of just 1,000 watts, the vacuum cleaner achieves optimum cleaning results on dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt. The device comes with a robust 20-litre plastic container, a 5-metre cable, a 3.5-metre suction hose, a flat pleated filter and a fleece filter bag. The filter is suitable for non-stop wet and dry vacuuming. Thanks to patented filter removal technology, the filter can be removed in a matter of seconds while avoiding any contact with dirt. The removable handle allows accessories to be attached directly to the suction hose. The hose can be safely secured at the device head for space-saving storage. The parking position on the bumper allows the tubes and floor nozzle to also be stored quickly and conveniently when taking a short break from work. Other advantages include the Pull & Push locking system for easy opening and closing of the container, as well as an ergonomically shaped carrying handle for conveniently transporting the device.